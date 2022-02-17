Chase de Vere CEO to step down; Kathleen Gallagher to take over role

During his tenure, the national IFA firm said it achieved record profitability and turnover figures for 2021.

While the firm's financial results for 2021 are yet to be publicly released, it reported increased profits of £13.41m and turnover of £76.03m for the year ending 31 December 2020.

"I am delighted to have been offered the opportunity to move into the role of chairman, enabling me to continue to contribute to the company which I love and to which I've dedicated the last 25 years of my professional life," said Kavanagh(pictured). "I will be assuming this role immediately on my retirement."

The firm revealed he will be succeeded by Kathleen Gallagher, subject to the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) approval.

Gallagher joined the firm as a trainee adviser in August 2000, quickly moving up the ranks to become regional manager for the South in 2014, followed by director of advisory services in 2020, where she was responsible for the firm's client proposition and business development, and was also appointed to the executive team.

Kavanagh said: "In looking for my successor as chief executive, it was incredibly important that we appointed somebody who shares my values, my passion and my commitment for Chase de Vere and for doing what is best for our clients and for our employees."

"I have worked really closely with Kathleen over the years and I know that she has all of the attributes to be an incredibly successful Chief Executive and to lead Chase de Vere forwards to even greater heights."

The firm was thrust into the spotlight in early 2020 when The Times wrote about its sales-driven culture and incentives structure, likening it to the criticisms levelled at St James's Place (SJP). While covering Chase de Vere's annual conference, the newspaper highlighted that advisers who generated the most fees are lauded, rewarding its top 10 with a luxury three-night stay in Cannes.

To make it onto the top 10 an adviser needed to have generated £723,000 in fees, earning around £360,000 each, according to the newspaper. In the wake of these accusations, Kavanagh stated that The Times had "willingly misrepresented the firm," and the company refused to engage with the press for a lengthy period of time.

Chase de Vere is one of the UK's largest IFAs, managing around £10bn worth of assets with 17 offices across the UK.