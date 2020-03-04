chairman
Anderson Strathern AM names new CEO to succeed John Brett
Firm plans further hires in 2020
Martin Gilbert to join Revolut as non-executive chairman
Takes up new role on 1 January
Ex-JOHCM CEO Pease named Jupiter chair
Effective 2 March 2020
Lord Rothschild to step down as RIT chair in September
Will remain as president
Nikko AM CEO Shibata to step down after six years
Replaced by co-CEOs
Witan chairman Henderson to retire after more than 30 years on board
Search for replacement commences
F&C Investment Trust chairman Fraser to retire in 2019
Board searching for new chairman
CRUX appoints ex-Lehman Brothers MD as chairman
Spent 12 years at Lehmans
Standard Life Aberdeen to name Sir Douglas Flint as new chairman - reports
Replacement for Gerry Grimstone
Cost disclosure template could be ready by April
Building 'awareness and understanding'
AIC names new chairman as Arthur steps down
Appointing Aberdeen Standard's Hemming as deputy chair
British Empire Trust appoints Noble as chairman
Susan Noble to take on the role
Former Lazard MD to become R&M chair
Effective 1 October
Nicky Morgan elected as chair of Treasury select committee
Succeeds Andrew Tyrie
Clarion hires industry veteran as non-exec chairman
Responsible for the firm's long-term expansion plan