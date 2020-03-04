CFA Institute
The struggle to survive: Asset management M&A set to pick up
Perfect storm of cost saving and regulatory burden behind deals
Life after the European elections: A changed landscape in the EU
'Significant eurozone reform' on the cards
Anne Richards: Asset managers must unite to save capitalism
Urges collaborative approach to sustainable investing
CFA UK to introduce ESG investing qualification
First exam on 1 December
2019 to be a "transformative" year
One year on from MiFID II
CFA exams to test fintech and AI knowledge
From June 2019
Aviva backs CFA Institute intern programme to support females in finance
'Eliminating gender equality'
The CFA Institute on ethics, fees and gender diversity
Industry reputation has spiralled into decline
CFA UK: Ethics increasingly drives investment professionals' career choices
Concerns over perception of industry
MiFID II drives 20% cut in fund manager research budgets
$300m reduction in external research budgets
Ten golden rules for the investment industry in challenging times
Gary Baker, managing director, EMEA and industry and policy research of the CFA Institute, reveals the ten most important steps companies should take to future-proof their business.
CFA UK: Brexit may lead to half of City's EU workers leaving UK
91% feel UK competitiveness deteriorated since Brexit vote
CFA Institute: Asset management industry's success or failure hangs in the balance
Report claims industry at 'inflection point'