borrowing
Ten policy proposals that appeal to a new generation
Key themes to generate much-needed growth
Budget 2015: Oil price slump prompts UK growth upgrades
Lower inflation, driven by a fall in oil prices, has helped the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) upgrade UK growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 and given the government room to move on near-term borrowing.
Budget 2014: Borrowing forecast cut to £95bn
The UK's borrowings have fallen to £95bn in 2014/15, undercutting previous expectations, the Chancellor has said.
Government borrowing hits record high for February
UK government borrowing data has struck an unwelcome tone ahead of this afternoon's Budget, after February figures were far worse than expected.
UK on track to curb borrowing after January surplus
The government received more income than it spent in January, posting the highest surplus for four years following a drive to cut public spending.
UK public borrowing less than forecast in last year
The UK government borrowed less than expected for the financial year to 1 April, posting a total of £141bn.
UK borrowing hits record £16.2bn in September
The UK government borrowed a record £16.2bn in September to repair the nation's finances, a figure which surprised economists.