Spending Review 2021: Improved growth and 'scarring' forecasts boost spending but Sunak tightens borrowing rules

Speaking as part of the Autumn Budget 2021, Sunak pointed to figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which revised the UK growth rate forecast upwards in 2021 to 6.5% from the 4% predicted in March. This will see the UK economy returning to its pre-pandemic levels by "the turn of the year", the Chancellor said.

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

The figures also revised the long-term economic "scarring" from the coronavirus pandemic downwards from 3% to 2% over the coming years.

However, the coronavirus pandemic also resulted in the highest level of borrowing seen by a Parliament in peacetime, which Sunak honed in on, describing high borrowing as "higher interest rates and taxes tomorrow".

As such, he laid out a charter for budget responsibility to be voted on by the house, guided by two fiscal rules in order to "strengthen public finances ahead of the next crisis".

These two rules will require underlying public sector net debt excluding the impact of the Bank of England as a percentage of GDP to be falling and for borrowing to be reserved for investment in normal times.

This means, come the end of this Parliament in 2025, the UK Government will not be able to pay for everday spending through borrowing, and must balance the books via income and taxes.

OBR figures estimate that public sector net borrowing as a share of the economy will sit at 7.9% of GDP in 2021-22, revised downwards from 10.3%, falling to 3.3% of GDP in 2022-23, eventually dropping below 2% to 1.7% of GDP in 2024-25.

Autumn Budget 2021: Sunak introduces new fiscal rules as OBR revises growth forecast

Sunak described this new charter as part of the government's commitment to "credibly [keep] finances under control" and posited that a vote against this policy would be to "abandon the fiscal anchor with reckless unfunded pledges".

The Chancellor also laid out four fiscal judgements over the coming years to continue with his theme of "borrowing down, debt down".

These included:

Meeting fiscal rules with a margin to protect against economic risk

A return to obligations to "the world's poorest", reinstating a spend of 0.7% of national income on overseas aid by 2024-25.

Increasing total departmental spending by £150bn over this Parliament

Spending growth of 3.8% year-on-year

This will result in a real terms rise in overall spending for every government department, with public sector spending as a percentage of GDP reaching its highest level in 50 years, the Chancellor said.