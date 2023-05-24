UK public sector borrowing soars to £25.6bn

Public sector borrowing hit £25.6bn in April 2023, according to the the Office for National Statistics.

The figure was the second highest April borrowing level since monthly records began in 1993, the ONS said.

This sum was nearly £12bn greater than April 2022's figure and sits behind April 2020's record figure of £49.1bn.

IMF: UK expected to avoid recession in 2023

The ONS explained public sector borrowing consists of current budget deficits and capital expenditure (also known as net investment). These components sat at £19.4bn and £6.2bn, respectively - a £10.1bn increase for budget deficits and £1.8bn rise for capital expenditure compared to April 2022.

Central government forms the largest part of the public sector, which becomes the main driver for public sector borrowing.

Year-on-year central government receipts fell by £2.7bn to £69.7bn in April 2023, while total expenditure grew by £22bn to £109bn, according to data from the ONS.

The interest payable on central government debt was £9.8bn over the month, £3.1bn greater than April 2022. The ONS explained this was due to rises in the retail prices index, which increased the interest payable on index-linked gilts.

Additionally, the ONS said the April 2023 figure represented the third highest interest payable in any month on record, behind June 2022's £20bn and December 2022's £18bn.

UK Q1 GDP growth of 0.1% 'not the mark of an economy in good health'

However, the ONS has reduced its estimate of borrowing for the 12 months to March 2023 by £2.1bn to £137.1bn.

Despite the lower estimate, the sum was still £16.1bn higher than in the financial year ending 2022 - the fourth highest financial year ending borrowing after 2010, 2011 and 2021.

Commenting on the figures, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "It is right we borrowed billions to protect families and businesses against the impacts of the pandemic and Putin's energy crisis.

"But debt and borrowing remain too high now - which is why it is one of our priorities to get debt falling. We have taken difficult but necessary decisions to balance the nation's books, and if we stick to our plan and get our economy growing, then debt is set to fall."