IFS warns Reeves against ramping up public debt as chancellor weighs change to fiscal rules

'Unenviable public finance situation'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to take a "cautious" approach when raising government borrowing.

In a report published today (10 October), the think tank said Reeves has "inherited an unenviable public finance situation" but needs to ensure "public sector net debt cannot be allowed to rise indefinitely". The IFS noted that one of the options Reeves could pursue would be to target a "broader measure" of the government balance sheet, such as targeting public sector net financial liabilities (PSNFL) or public sector net worth (PSNW). According to the think tank, each of these measures would create an additional borrowing capacity of £53bn and £57.8bn, respectively. Think-tank IFS...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Jupiter and Janus Henderson team up with online service to help clients recover lost assets

FCA chair praises UK markets reforms but calls for greater retail investor participation

More on UK

BlackRock UK chair calls domestic regulation 'enabling' and environment 'beneficial' to do business
UK

BlackRock UK chair calls domestic regulation 'enabling' and environment 'beneficial' to do business

House of Lords committee hearing

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 October 2024 • 4 min read
FCA chair praises UK markets reforms but calls for greater retail investor participation
UK

FCA chair praises UK markets reforms but calls for greater retail investor participation

International Capital Markets Conference

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 09 October 2024 • 2 min read
Chancellor considering £100,000 lump sum limit – reports
UK

Chancellor considering £100,000 lump sum limit – reports

Reducing cap on pension tax-free cash

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 09 October 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot