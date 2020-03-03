Barclays Bank
Update: Buxton sides with Barclays in fight against activist attack - Reports
Bank under attack from Edward Bramson
US Department of Justice sues Barclays over alleged 2008 MBS fraud
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse reach settlement deals
Barclays to rival Hargreaves by combining banking and investment arms
New platform called Barclays Direct Investing
Fundsmith's Terry Smith sues Barclays for £220,000 - report
For failing to transfer cash in timely manner
Seven years after the crash, can 'challengers' fill the banking gap?
Liontrust's Jamie Clark explores how challenger banks have fared in their aim to create more competition.
Barclays' extra £750m forex provision overshadows profit rise
Barclays has made increased provisions for a probe into currency market manipulation and other issues, masking a rise in adjusted pre-tax profits.
Will challenger banks take Lloyds’ throne?
Barclays hit with fraud charges over 'dark pool' trading
US prosecutors have hit Barclays with fraud charges which claim the British lender lied to investors about its dark pool electronic trading operations.
Barclays chief executive refuses £2.7m bonus
Antony Jenkins, the chief executive of Barclays, has turned down his multi-million pound bonus for 2013 due to the "very significant costs" faced by the bank.
Barclays cashcall 95% subscribed
Barclays will sell £300m of leftover stock on the open market today after almost 95% of shareholders took the opportunity to buy up discounted shares during its rights issue.
Moody's downgrades Barclays and Lloyds
Moody's has cut its rating on the guaranteed debt of Barclays and Lloyds following the downgrade of the UK's credit rating last week.
FTSE hits six-month high on QE3
The FTSE continued to make huge gains in afternoon trading, reaching its highest level since late March after the Federal Reserve unveiled its third round of quantitative easing.
SFO launches probe into Barclays' dealings with Qatar
The UK's Serious Fraud Office has revealed it is investigating payments between Barclays and Qatar Holding during the credit crisis, in yet another blow to the bank.
Sir David Walker to become Barclays chairman in November
Barclays has confirmed Sir David Walker will succeed Marcus Agius as chairman of the bank on 1 November, following press reports yesterday.
Former BoE deputy to take Barclays chairman role - reports
Sir David Walker, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, will become the new chairman of Barclays, according to reports.
BBA was 'warned about LIBOR manipulation'
The British Bankers Association (BBA) has come under fire from a former member of the LIBOR compilation team at Thomson Reuters, who claims the organisation was told on a weekly basis in 2008 that the rates were being distorted.
FSA's Bailey tells MPs of 'culture of gaming' at Barclays
Senior FSA executive Andrew Bailey has accused Barclays of operating with a "culture of gaming" which came from top of the bank.
Odey buys £10m more shares in 'cheapest bank in the world'
Odey Asset Management founder Crispin Odey has been picking up shares in Barclays Bank after the share price fell more than 15% in a single day.
Ex-Barclays boss Varley 'out of running' for BoE top job
Former Barclays chief John Varley is no longer in the running for the top job at the Bank of England, Investment Week understands.
Sparks fly at Barclays AGM as shareholders grill execs
There were fiery exchanges at Barclays' AGM today, as shareholders grilled CEO Bob Diamond over his pay packet, the PPI mis-selling scandal, and the value of the bank's shares.
Deal of the century...
So, Greece has been saved - is that right? According to ISDA (the International Swaps and Derivatives Association) a "Restructuring Credit Event has occurred with respect to the Hellenic Republic" which in the vernacular means the Greeks are bust - tell...