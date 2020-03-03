Barclays Bank

Barclays cashcall 95% subscribed

Barclays will sell £300m of leftover stock on the open market today after almost 95% of shareholders took the opportunity to buy up discounted shares during its rights issue.

FTSE hits six-month high on QE3

The FTSE continued to make huge gains in afternoon trading, reaching its highest level since late March after the Federal Reserve unveiled its third round of quantitative easing.

BBA was 'warned about LIBOR manipulation'

The British Bankers Association (BBA) has come under fire from a former member of the LIBOR compilation team at Thomson Reuters, who claims the organisation was told on a weekly basis in 2008 that the rates were being distorted.

Deal of the century...

So, Greece has been saved - is that right? According to ISDA (the International Swaps and Derivatives Association) a "Restructuring Credit Event has occurred with respect to the Hellenic Republic" which in the vernacular means the Greeks are bust - tell...