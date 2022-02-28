PIMFA urges FCA to use Barclays fines for FSCS levy

FCA fines are a recognition of institutions having inadvertently or otherwise introduced harm into the market, according to Simon Harrington, senior policy adviser, PIMFA. He said using the money to help pay FSCS levies would be the "purest" way to apply the 'polluter pays' model.

The lifeboat fund's levy has been rising consistently for years. Many argue the system ensures the 'good guys' pick up the tab for bad actors who leave their liabilities on the rest of the industry.

Speaking at the launch of the FCA's business plan, CEO Nikhil Rathi said the regulator's aim was to "bring down the FSCS levy over a multiyear timeframe as well as the value and volume of FSCS claims".

Harrington said: "While this fine is reasonably small in comparison to historic fines, it would still have represented a 1% contribution to the FSCS levy last year were the regulator minded to use FCA fines to contribute to funding the FSCS."

"We believe that this is the purest distillation of the polluter pays model and would urge government and the regulator to give consideration to it going forward as part of its framework review."

advisers can expect a £240m regulatory bill for the next financial year once again after the FSCS forecasted an overall levy of £900m for 2022/23 in its November 2021 outlook.

Despite welcoming the reduction in FSCS levy forecast for 2022 - although it has not impacted advisers' levy - PIMFA said it remained clear that the current levels of FSCS funding are unsustainable for the industry and can only be addressed once the drivers of FSCS claims are suitably addressed. Barclays and Premier FX Barclays, Premier FX's sole banker in the UK, failed to make enquiries to ensure that Premier FX's actual business activity aligned with Barclays' expectations and did not identify that Premier FX's internal controls were deficient, according to the FCA. This constituted a failure by Barclays to conduct its business with due skill, care and diligence, the regulator said.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said Premier FX handled money on behalf of other people and therefore presented particularly high risks of financial crime and fraud.

He said: "Barclays was aware of these high risks in providing banking services to Premier FX but failed to take reasonably appropriate steps to mitigate those risks. Barclays' agreement to meet the deficiency in Premier FX's funds mitigates the actual losses to Premier FX's customers. This is a significant step to the credit of the bank and has reduced substantially the sanction that otherwise would have been imposed."

The watchdog censured Premier FX in February 2021 for failing to safeguard its customers' money and seriously misleading its customers about the services it was authorised to provide.

"The FCA would have imposed a substantial financial penalty on Premier FX because of the serious failings in that case. However, it considered that a public censure was a more appropriate sanction given that Premier FX was in liquidation and there was a significant liability to its creditors, most of whom are consumers," the regulator said.

This action ends the FCA's investigation into Premier FX and associated parties.