BoJ unanimously holds interest rates steady as Trump trade war forces caution

‘Evolving situation regarding trade and other policies’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

The Bank of Japan voted to hold interest rates steady at 0.5%, opting for caution amid rising geopolitical tensions stemming from the US.

In a unanimous decision, the BoJ said that while its economy had recovered "moderately", it had seen "some weaknesses", with exports and industrial production coming in "more or less flat". The Big Question: Can Donald Trump's stance on tariffs work alongside US stock market growth? This was the same with public investment and the Bank said "financial conditions have been accommodative". However, while monetary factors within the country had been relatively stable, factors outside the country were more "concerning risks" to Japan's economic outlook. Namely, "...

