Alena Kosava leaves Avellemy to 'pursue other opportunities'

In her role, Kosava was responsible for overseeing £3bn in assets under management across Avellemy's OEIC and MPS range of funds. She also established and developed the firm's due diligence framework for assessing potential investments.

Of her departure, Kosava said: "I am leaving Avellemy and its investment team in great shape. As I move onto my next chapter, I wish all my colleagues at Avellemy every success."

Regarding her next position and reasons for her departure, Kosava only said she was leaving to "pursue other opportunities."

Before joining Avellemy Discretionary Investment Management in March 2021, Kosava had been director of equity and alternatives strategies at Tilney Smith & Williamson from August 2018.

A spokesperson from Avellemy said: "We appreciate [Kosava's] contribution to the development of the Avellemy research function over the past 14 months, as funds under management grew to over £3bn.

"Alena Kosava reported to Graham Bentley, chief investment officer, and her former team now reports to him directly."