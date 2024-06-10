Ascot Lloyd has poached Brooks Macdonald’s Gary Stirrup to become its chief commercial officer.
Stirrup previously headed up Brooks' UK distribution arm, where he spent the last four and a half years. In his new role, Stirrup will take charge of Ascot Lloyd's commercial function, with responsibility for its 150 face-to-face advisers located across the UK, paraplanning, commercial strategy and advice policy, assurance and development. Trio exit Brooks Macdonald private client and wealth management teams "We are really pleased that Gary has joined the executive committee at Ascot Lloyd as chief commercial officer," said Nigel Stockton, CEO at Ascot Lloyd. "Our focus has been...
