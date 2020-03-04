Ardevora
Investments to fall for this Valentine's Day
Tenpin, emerging markets and Alphabet
Ardevora UK Income AUM declines after 'disappointing' Q3 performance
Fund value plunges 94% over three years
People moves carousel increases its spin
Flurry of managers switching companies
Ardevora's Lang on the market's biggest mistakes of 2018
When we look back at 2018, the market made several mistakes.
Reversal of fortunes for Chelverton and Troy in Sanlam list
Biannual rankings published
Ardevora's Lang turns over 20% of his UK Income fund after 'frustrating' 2018
Fund lost 10.57% last year
Update: Ardevora AUM rises despite UK equity outflows
Three funds saw outflows
Ardevora's Lang: How to cope with trade war anxieties
In client meetings, it is usual to be asked about what we are worried about.
Ardevora's Lang: There are still plenty of risk-loving CEOs out there, which makes us nervous
UK economy showing signs of distress
Ardevora's Lang: Why UK giants have suffered summer share price shocks
Firms seen double-digit falls
Ardevora's Lang: Why healthcare is not necessarily a 'safe' sector
Growth becoming harder to achieve
Ardevora's Lang: Why automation has forever changed global trade
The rise of semiconductors
Ardevora's Lang: We're increasingly struck by signs of dwindling cost competitiveness in China
Chinese labour no longer as cheap as elsewhere
Ardevora reshuffle sees Garland and Monaco depart
Both were partners at the asset manager
Ardevora's Lang on BAE Systems' transformation
Defence spending has hit the headlines in recent months, particularly following the surprise election victory of US President Donald Trump.
Ardevora's Lang: 2016 was the 'final rejection' of 40 years of economic wisdom
2017 also 'ripe for change'
Ardevora's Lang reveals his biggest concern in uncertain markets
Speaking ahead of potential Fed hike next month
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2016
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our second Specialist Investment Awards, designed to recognise boutique & specialist fund managers and passive investing.
Ardevora's Lang: The global value traps that could trip up investors
Unlike many other market participants, we do not see a general value rally in the near term. To us, there still remains a lot of value traps, writes Jeremy Lang, manager of the Ardevora UK Income fund.
Ardevora members share £5m pay package
For financial year ending 31 March 2016
Oil rally or 'dead cat bounce'? Five managers give their verdicts
Iimpact of prolonged low oil price
IBOSS ditches Invesco Perpetual fund for Ardevora in buy list shuffle
Global equity funds swapped
QE limbering up and waiting to bail out the reckless - again
Ardevora's Jeremy Lang explains why he continues to have a nervous view towards many sectors and sticks to his 'lower risk' principles when it comes to investing.