Ardevora partner and COO exits after four years

Partner and chief operating officer Frances Chambers has left Ardevora Asset Management after four years as the firm readies for its next stage of growth, Investment Week has learned.

Chambers, who left the partnership in September, was replaced as COO by former Deloitte chief of staff Clare Singleton, who joined in May.

Chambers joined Ardevora in July 2016 from Rock Salt Capital Partners at a time when the company had around £4bn of assets under management (AUM). It now has around £7bn AUM.

Singleton spent almost 14 years at Deloitte in three different roles, according to her LinkedIn profile, culminating in being chief of staff for the firm's CEO between 2004 and 2011. She has served as director at Singleton Lowe for five years.

After leaving Deloitte, Singleton joined law firm Taylor Wessing as COO, where she was for five years before a short spell as interim COO at OC&C Strategy Consultants.

Singleton is expected to continue to develop the management and operations team at Ardevora.

Chambers' LinkedIn profile lists her as having joined an 'emerging fund manager' as COO since leaving Ardevora.