Ardevora Asset Management names new CEO

Ahmad will take on the role from 30 June, subject to regulatory approval. He succeeds William Pattisson, the company's co-founder, who will focus solely on his role as a portfolio manager going forward.

The incoming CEO joined Ardevora in September 2022 from Canada Post Corporation, where he spent two years as CIO for the firm's pension fund.

Prior to that, he spent four years at Allianz Global Investors, where he worked as a managing director and head of institutional Europe. Ahmad was also CEO and head of AXA Investment Management for the UK and Nordics.

Ahmad said: "I am both excited and honoured to be leading Ardevora. As I said when I joined, Ardevora's approach to investment and its investment philosophy, and the strength and breadth of our global client base, is truly unique.

"The opportunity to continue to grow the business and further differentiate Ardevora from its peers is a significant and exciting one. I look forward to working with my Ardevora colleagues to realise our ambition of leveraging our unique investment philosophy to grow the firm and continue to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients".

Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson, co-founders of Ardevora, added they originally hired Ahmed with "the intention of elevating him to CEO in the natural course of time and with the mandate to take Ardevora forward into the future".