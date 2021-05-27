Ardevora UK Income fund merged with R&M mandate

The River and Mercantile UK Equity Income fund has taken on the £6m ES Ardevora UK Income fund, following the approval of investors at the end of March.

The £6m Ardevora fund was previously run by Jeremy Lang and William Pattisson. However, due to a lack of new investment the trustees believed the cost of the fund would have a disproportionate impact on performance.

While still small, R&M UK Equity Income has already seen its AUM increase by 18.2% from £121m at end 2020 to £143m at the end of April 2021, according to FE fundinfo.

The fund, run by portfolio manager Dan Hanbury, has underperformed the IA UK Equity Income over one year, returning 21.8% compared to 29.1%, according to FE. However, over three and five years it has outperformed the sector.

"It is an exciting time to be running a UK Income fund and we are now seeing some very encouraging traction for the asset class this year," Hanbury said.

"Looking ahead, we continue to identify exciting new trends, sustainable business models and stocks with very depressed valuations in the UK, which we believe is one of the cheapest, most unloved, diverse and international equity markets in the world," he explained.