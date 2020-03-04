Anglo American
Why is value still underperforming - and will this trend change soon?
'Plenty of false dawns' along the way
Fidelity's Wright: The UK's most shorted stocks - and why I own two of them
Which companies are on the list?
R&M's Sergeant: The value cycle is 'bottoming out'
Positioned for an end to multi-generational bull market in government bonds
The Conviction List: Top ten stock buys and sells across Europe
Stocks chosen from the FTSE 350 and Stoxx 600
FTSE 100 gets boost as Antofagasta jumps 20% following Trump win
Global markets also on the rise
FTSE 100 breaks 6,800 on oil price rise
Anglo American and Glencore best performers
Ardevora's Lang: The global value traps that could trip up investors
Unlike many other market participants, we do not see a general value rally in the near term. To us, there still remains a lot of value traps, writes Jeremy Lang, manager of the Ardevora UK Income fund.
Proposed dividend cuts weigh on UK outlook after strong Q1 - Capita
Cuts of £2.7bn announced
UK income managers U-turn on mining exposure
BHP Billiton latest firm to cut dividend