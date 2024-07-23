French media group and South African miner target UK listings in relief to the City

In a boost to the London Stock Exchange, which has suffered a number of setbacks in recent years, Canal+ could gain a listing on the exchange as part of Vivendi's exploration of whether to split its business in three, the group said in a statement on Monday (22 July). The group said the choice to list in London highlights Canal+'s growing international operations, as it undertakes a $2.9bn (£2.2bn) acquisition of Multichoice, Africa's largest pay-TV operator. FCA introduces overhaul of UK listings regime to bolster stock markets With close to two-thirds of its subscribers outside o...