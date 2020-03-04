AMC
JPMAM cuts charges on US Select fund
Effective 1 January
Evenlode to reduce fees on £1.5bn Income fund
Effective as of 1 November
Rathbones rebrands Recovery fund as co-manager Rands departs
Effective from 23 October
Kames Capital reduces charge on UK Equity Income fund
Cuts AMC from 75bps to 60bps
Charles Stanley Direct completes charging structure overhaul
Cuts minimum holdings to quality for loyalty scheme
JPMAM renames Cautious Managed fund and cuts AMC
Re-branded as Global Macro Balanced fund
Franklin Templeton reduces AMC on three UK equity funds
Effective from 1 July
Kames cuts fees on £270m UK Equity fund
Brings vehicle in line with competitors
Legg Mason cuts fees across UK range ahead of sunset clause deadline
Reductions between 40bps and 50bps
Rathbones slashes fees on multi-asset range
Rathbone Unit Trust Management is slashing fees on its entire multi-asset range, as it prepares to include direct equities in portfolios as part of a shift to a "private client-style product".
LGIM aligns with Invesco over fund fee disclosure
Legal & General Investment Management is changing the way charges are applied to its retail funds, moving to a single fund management fee (FMF) to avoid "confusion" over multiple figures.
Montanaro unveils fee offer for seed investors in Equity Income fund
Small-cap boutique Montanaro is offering seed investors the opportunity to allocate to its Equity Income fund at a zero management fee until it reaches £100m in size.
Gosling's Grouse: Pure and simple
Pure and simple
Consumer Panel proposes 'single retail fund charge' in radical report
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should consider making fund groups overhaul charging structures in a "radical" change to standard industry practice.
Investec's Aird: Super clean round two is on its way
‘OCF is not the final step’
IMA to launch consultation into portfolio turnover
The Investment Management Association is to launch a consultation into how fund groups disclose portfolio turnover rates as early as next month.
Hunting for alpha: Four premium priced funds worth paying for
Fund managers have been feeling the squeeze on pricing this year, with distributors including Hargreaves Lansdown forcing down headline prices on funds as businesses adapt to the new world.
JPM's Berens: AMC will be dead within a year
Fund groups are set to come under fresh pricing pressure ahead of the ‘death' of AMCs, JP Morgan Asset Management's Jasper Berens has said.
Hargreaves secures discounted share class for Woodford's new fund
Hargreaves Lansdown has secured what it says is the cheapest share class in the market for Neil Woodford's new fund, selling the investment star's fund for 60bps.
Groups back latest cost proposals but performance fees escape fresh scrutiny
Groups back latest cost proposals but performance fees escape new rules
BlackRock's Stenning: Our plans to turn around UK equity performance
Our plans to turn around UK equity performance
Vanguard's Blake: Active is not out of the question in the UK
THE BIG INTERVIEW
Contrarian: A swansong for asset managers?
CONTRARIAN INVESTOR