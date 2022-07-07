Brooks Macdonald slashes fees across risk managed fund range

AMC cut by up to 25bps

Reduced fees by 25bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed fund.
Brooks Macdonald (BM) is cutting its annual management charge across its active and passive Cornelian Risk Managed fund ranges.

As of 1 July, the £16.7bn manager reduced fees by 25bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed fund range, and by 10bps across its Cornelian Risk Managed Passive range.

The move will not impact investment process or management structure, the firm said.

According to BM's 2021 Financial Adviser survey, 75% of advisers reported staying competitive on fees and charges was important and that demonstrating value for money was key for winning and retaining business.

AJ Bell tweaks charges structure across fund range

Robin Eggar, managing director, head of UK investment management said: "At Brooks Macdonald, we're constantly working towards our ambition to deliver robust investment performance alongside outstanding service for our clients and intermediaries. We understand the importance of cost as a key consideration in the advice process and we are pleased to announce these reductions to the Cornelian Risk Managed Fund ranges."

Ongoing charge figures have also been cut, by 25bps across its actively-managed range, and by 1bps across its passive range.

The firm said that the reductions to the fund fees will enable advisers to offer fund ranges at the most competitive price at a time when, with inflation recently reaching its highest point in 30 years, clients need it the most.

