Liontrust's Mark Hawtin: Solving the meme stock valuation problem

GameStop up 1,000% in days in 2021

clock • 4 min read

When social media drives a company's stock to levels few imagined, it puts the very idea of fundamental valuation to the test.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

Liontrust's Mark Hawtin: Solving the meme stock valuation problem
Equities

Liontrust's Mark Hawtin: Solving the meme stock valuation problem

GameStop up 1,000% in days in 2021

Mark Hawtin
clock 22 October 2025 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: Quant reimagined
Equities

Partner Insight: Quant reimagined

Federated Hermes' Daniel Mahr on why today’s quant strategies are built for resilience and alpha

Daniel Mahr, CFA, Senior Vice President, Head of MDT Group at Federated Hermes
clock 20 October 2025 • 6 min read
Nick Train insists FGT will not 'crystallise losses' by reshuffling portfolio
Equities

Nick Train insists FGT will not 'crystallise losses' by reshuffling portfolio

No change to investment approach

Alex Sebastian
clock 14 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot