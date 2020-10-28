ALLIANZ TECHNOLOGY TRUST

A question of antitrust: Make jurisprudence great again

Is it time up for the tech giants?

clock 28 October 2020 •
Allianz's Walter Price focuses on companies likely to benefit from coronavirus lockdowns

Some firms will 'grow through the crisis'

clock 08 April 2020 •
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2019

Honouring the best in closed-ended fund management

clock 21 November 2019 •
Allianz tech trust cuts Amazon on capex concerns

Dent in retailer's profits behind cull

clock 20 November 2019 •
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018

Investment Week is delighted to unveil the winners for the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018.

clock 15 November 2018 •
