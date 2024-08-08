Allianz Technology beats benchmark in first half of 2024 despite mega-cap US tech underweight

According to the half-year results published today (8 August), the vehicle's net asset value rose 28% between January and June, compared to a 27% gain for the Dow Jones World Technology index. The performance was driven by the vehicle's overweight exposure to semiconductors and underweight exposure to tech hardware. Meanwhile, its share price total return was 30.6%, as the trust's discount slightly narrowed from 10.3% at the end of 2023 to 8.4% on 30 June 2024. According to the Association of Investment Companies, ATT's discount has continued to narrow further, standing at 4.8% at ...