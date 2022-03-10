The trusts with the biggest discount/premium changes since the crisis

Some trusts have become expensive while others may have value

The figures from the Association of Investment Companies and Morningstar excluded those with large exposure to Russia because of the difficulty of valuing the underlying assets at this time. The data set looked from 24 February until 4 March.

The £56.2bn Jupiter Green trust had seen the biggest benefit during this time period, with its discount narrowing from 18.7% to 8.6%. Matthew Read, senior analyst at QuotedData, noted that there is no "obvious explanation" for this move and as such it "now looks expensive".

He noted that there are some "clear trends" within the data, such as energy funds and renewable energy funds, seeing improvements.

Indeed, the vast majority of renewable energy infrastructure funds saw their discount/premium tightening over the period with just two, Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and US Solar fund seeing a widening of 1% and 3.1% respectively.

However, it is important to note alternatives are not valued on a daily basis so discount movements over a short timescale can be difficult to interpret and may not be meaningful.

BlackRock Energy & Resources, the trust with the third highest positive movement is now "looking quite fully valued," according to Read. It has moved from a1.3% discount to a 5.6% premium, which is way above its long-term average, commented Read.

He noted that premium could be seen as fair given that we are now at a 13-year high for oil.

"However, given the backdrop, it is surprising that Riverstone Energy's has not come in further as it could really benefit," Read noted. The trust had been on a 39.5% discount which has closed to 35.8%.

Riverstone has a concentrated portfolio of energy companies, which are mostly in oil exploration and production, however it has started transitioning from being an energy fund focused on oil to one that is focused on renewables.

"The uplift in the oil price has seen Riverstone perform very strongly during the last year (it has a little over doubled) which should help RSE to divest its assets both more quickly and at better valuations than it might have otherwise done," Read explained. "Crucially, it does not have any exposure to Russia."

However, natural commodities, painted a more confused picture.

Prior to the Russian invasion, the commodities and natural resources sector had been in favour as investors noted long-term growth drivers such as the need to decarbonise energy and replace infrastructure.

"Some of this has been forgotten as the world tries to grapple with the invasion of Ukraine but with supply side conditions tight for many commodities there is probably value still to be found here," noted Read.

He pointed out that a 6% widening of BlackRock World Mining does not make sense and added that while CQS Natural Resources has seen its discount narrow slightly over the period it still sits at a 14.7% discount.

Surprising shifts

Elsewhere, Rob Morgan, analyst at Charles Stanley, noted that some equity growth trust discounts have narrowed.

"I think it tells you that some investors are already eyeing growth areas for potential recovery having already corrected so much since the end of last year," he explained. "That they have not got cheaper still does signal a bit of confidence things are not going to get too much worse, whether that is well founded or not. There could be some heart taken from the fact the trajectory of interest rates rises is now likely to be shallower."

However, not all growth style trusts have seen positive moves and so the picture remains quite mixed.

For instance while Allianz Technology Trust had seen its premium expand, Pacific Horizon which also has strong growth focus has de-rated to6.4% discount, which is markedly wider than its long-term average.

Interestingly, European trusts across the AIC Europe and European Smaller Companies sector have by and large seen small positive moves in their discounts, albeit all bar one still sit on a discount.

"European assets do look one of the most affected by the crisis and it is perhaps surprising discount has not been greater," said Morgan. "Of course the individual trusts do vary a lot in terms of composition. Bank exposure is going to have been painful whereas resources exposure will have been resilient."