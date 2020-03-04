Alliance Trust
International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?
Improving opportunities for women in the industry
Game on: Video gaming sector offers a bright future for investors
New markets opening across the world
Alliance Trust adds active global equity manager to stockpickers
Brings number of stockpickers to nine.
Alliance Trust appoints Hermes to boost sustainable oversight
Part of wider ESG push
Funds reborn this Easter
Which products will rise back?
We are at the end of a 'value-down' cycle
Equity markets had a tough time in 2018. Value stocks were particularly hard hit and the style saw one of the longest periods of underperformance relative to growth in recent years.
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
Alliance Trust Savings sold to Interactive Investor for £40m
Create platform with £35bn AUA
How Alliance Trust is recovering from 'awful period' and what can attract wealth manager interest
18 months on from multi-manager structure launch
John Ions: The perception of Liontrust was bigger than the reality, but now we are beginning to fulfil that
Diversification through acquisition
AIC reveals latest trust 'Dividend Heroes' with at least 20 years of consecutive dividend increases
2018 marks 150 years of investment trusts
'Encouraging start' for Alliance Trust following restructure though analysts concerned by 'black-box drawback'
One year into raft of changes
CRUX hires former Alliance Trust and Baillie Gifford sales head
Pearson joins with immediate effect
Alliance Trust Savings hires former FCA and BoE advisor as board chair
Spent 12 years in regulation
Consolidation in the asset management industry: How will it shape the future landscape?
Video rounding up the latest deals
Alliance Trust shareholders vote in favour of Elliott buyout
Also approve change in investment mandate
Update: Alliance Trust rules out conflict of interest in WTW appointment
Follows concerns from institutional advisory groups
Number of headwinds set to drive trust corporate actions in 2017
Boards reassessing strategies
Trust analysts: Alliance Trust exit offer for activist Elliott a 'major step forward'
Investment trust commentators have welcomed the news Alliance Trust has agreed to buy out Elliott Advisors' near 20% stake in the £3.5bn vehicle at a 4.75% discount to NAV, saying it will "end a turbulent chapter" in the fund's history.
Alliance Trust offers to buy back entire stake from activist Elliott
Initiating share repurchase programme
Alliance Trust discount falls 'in line with peer group' after share buybacks
Over 30 million share repurchased
Contrarian Investor: The questions for Alliance Trust after 'ambitious restructuring'
Move to fund of funds approach
Kepler Partners: A look under the bonnet of new Alliance Trust structure
Trust once again becoming 'relevant' for investors
Jupiter and Veritas among eight managers selected to run new Alliance Trust portfolio
Willis Towers Watson to oversee whole strategy