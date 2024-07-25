Alliance Trust considers manager shakeup as it prepares for Witan merger

In June, Alliance Trust revealed it was considering merging with Witan to form a £5bn investment trust known as Alliance Witan. The merger will be subject to a shareholder vote at a general meeting in late September or early October and if it goes ahead, will likely see the trust enter the FTSE 100. In its results for the six months ended 30 June 2024, managers Craig Baker, Stuart Gray and Mark Davis said there was an "opportunity to consider whether to change the manager line up" with the merger. Alliance Trust and Witan merge to form £5bn FTSE 100 vehicle "We have two managers...