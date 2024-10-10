Alliance Witan appoints Jennison as stock picker following £1.5bn merger completion

Alliance Witan (ALW) has expanded its roster of stock pickers with the addition of Jennison Associates, which will be responsible for 5% of the multi-manager global equity portfolio.
In a stock exchange notice today (10 October), the trust said the appointment of the $210bn US-based firm, which specialises in companies with "exceptional growth prospects", takes the total number of managers to 11. Jennison previously managed part of Witan's multi-manager portfolio before its merger with Alliance trust, which completed on Wednesday (9 October) with the latter's acquisition of around £1.5bn net assets from Witan. Alliance Trust and Witan merge to form £5bn FTSE 100 vehicle The trust said Jennison's 5% allocation of the portfolio has mainly come from stocks it pre...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes