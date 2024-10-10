Alliance Witan appoints Jennison as stock picker following £1.5bn merger completion

In a stock exchange notice today (10 October), the trust said the appointment of the $210bn US-based firm, which specialises in companies with "exceptional growth prospects", takes the total number of managers to 11. Jennison previously managed part of Witan's multi-manager portfolio before its merger with Alliance trust, which completed on Wednesday (9 October) with the latter's acquisition of around £1.5bn net assets from Witan. Alliance Trust and Witan merge to form £5bn FTSE 100 vehicle The trust said Jennison's 5% allocation of the portfolio has mainly come from stocks it pre...