Furlough scheme ends, fuelling unemployment fears

Economics

1.6m people are still being supported

clock 30 September 2021 • 2 min read
Progress - or as useful as a chocolate teapot? City's mixed reaction to post-Brexit co-operation talks

Regulation

UK and EU debate memorandum of understanding

clock 29 March 2021 •
UK equity chiefs anticipate 'profound change' in corporate debt and dividend culture post-pandemic

Equities

Buxton, Williams and Custis prep for cuts

clock 30 April 2020 •
The road back into markets: Seven fund managers on where to invest now

Global

Thoughts on UK equities, gold and emerging markets

clock 06 April 2020 •
Lazard's Custis: Could M&A activity entice investors back to the UK market?

UK

UK M&A activity in Q1 strongest for a decade

clock 02 May 2018 •
Lazard AM's Custis reverses bearish outlook for UK financials

UK

Anticipates improved consumer confidence

clock 10 April 2018 •
