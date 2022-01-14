UK GDP beats consensus forecasts but experts warn of bleak data for 2022

"Storm clouds were gathering in late November and early December with the emergence of the Omicron variant"

The latest GDP data shows that November's growth surpassed that seen in February 2020 - before the pandemic - by 20 basis points. The data more than doubled consensus forecasts of 0.4% and increased nine-fold compared to October's GDP of 0.1%. This was driven by expansion in production at 1%, construction at 3.5% and services at 0.7%.

Alan Custis, managing director and portfolio manager on the UK equity team at Lazard Asset Management, said the market will "already be looking through this strength" and weighing the impact that the UK Government's ‘Plan B' rule introductions will have had on December and January's data.

"The fact that Omicron seems at this stage to not be leading to more onerous levels of restrictions is a positive, and certainly the most recent trading updates from companies seems to suggest that Christmas did indeed happen, which will mean that we should see GDP make strong progress against a weak prior period as we move through Q1 2022," he said. "For 2022 as a whole, we would expect to see a pretty sharp reversal of the strength seen in 2021."

Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management, agreed the UK is far from out of the woods, pointing out that "to say the economy is back on track is to paint the picture with a broad brush", while some of the more in-depth breakdowns in today's data show "we are not quite out of the woods yet".

"For example, while retail trade continued to grow in November, consumer-facing services in general are still some 5% below their pre-Covid levels," he reasoned.

"It is also worth remembering that today's figures pre-date the worst of pre-Christmas Covid uncertainty, with fears over the spread of Omicron and the potential for new restrictions due to weigh heavily on consumer behaviour in December."

He added that while economists are predicting that UK economic growth could outstrip every other G7 nation this year, today's data should serve as "a timely reminder that investors should prepare to make the most of it".

"With sky-high inflation and supply chain disruption still on the agenda, a resilient portfolio prepared for challenges is still the best solution," Dunne warned.

UK's first bond to address sustainable housing issues launched

Quilter Cheviot's head of fixed interest research Richard Carter also argued that, despite the strong November figures, "storm clouds were gathering in late November and early December with the emergence of the Omicron variant".

"It is expected the growth weakens once Omicron feeds through into the numbers," he said.

"While major restrictions were avoided, there is no doubt that consumers would have been exercising more caution than expected in December, with businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector paying the price.

"Likewise, the UK economy would have lost a significant number of working days in December due to isolations."

However, Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson, believes "there are grounds to be optimistic about the UK economic outlook".

"First, new Covid cases appear to be peaking and isolation rules have been relaxed since December," he said. "The rapid pace of Omicron moving through the population could also boost natural immunity and lower the risk of additional government restrictions.

"Second, consumers are confident to spend. The January IPSOS consumer confidence index has held up well at 51.9; it is down from the pre-pandemic level of 55.5 in March 2020, though has improved from a low of 40.7 in April in that year. Confidence is underpinned by a recovering labour market.

"Third, the financial wherewithal is there to sustain the services expansion and support pent-up demand. UK net household wealth in the third quarter stood at 3.5 times take-home pay, higher than the long-term average of 2.9 times."

Emma Mogford, manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund, also adopts a positive outlook on the prospects for the UK economy.

"The UK economy had good momentum in November, before Omicron. That is particularly pleasing as the end of furlough in September appears to have had little impact," she reasoned. "Positive growth should return after Omicron, however we will be watching to see if this is driven more by a growth in output or by inflation."