Progress - or as useful as a chocolate teapot? City's mixed reaction to post-Brexit co-operation talks

"Technical discussions" between the Treasury and the EU ended last Friday

The investment industry has offered a muted reaction to the preliminary steps the UK and EU have made to agreeing the rules of the game around post-Brexit financial services co-operation.

On Friday (26 March), HM Treasury and its EU counterpart, announced that "technical discussions on the text of the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was agreed in a Joint Declaration on Financial Services Regulatory Co-operation alongside the Trade and Co-operation Agreement", had been concluded.

Formal steps need to be undertaken on both sides before the MoU can be signed, but the Treasury said it expected this to be "done expeditiously".

Once signed, the MoU creates the framework for voluntary regulatory co-operation in financial services between the UK and the bloc.

It will also establish the Joint UK-EU Financial Regulatory Forum, which will serve as a platform to facilitate dialogue on financial services issues.

Some three months on from the conclusion of the transition period, which finalised the UK's departure from the EU, the MOU is the first sign of progress for an industry that was responsible for 6.9% of the nation's GDP in 2019, according to research initiative UK in a Changing Europe.

Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management, noted this "almost total absence of narrative around financial services, with the vague promise of an MOU around the future relationship for the sector in the first half of the year".

Upon the mooted arrival of the MOU, Custis said "if it paves the way for confirmation that the EU will recognise standards of regulation and supervision, it should be welcomed by the UK".

"This would not, however, replace the full rights that the sector enjoyed under EU membership," warned Custis.

"There have been various initiatives by the UK financial services industry since the start of the year to protect its position, such as developing closer ties to Switzerland, and some relaxations in listing rules to make the UK a more attractive domicile for corporates."

These initiatives have not prevented significant movements of specific areas of trade already moving to EU hubs, however.

Daniel Pinto, chief executive of Stanhope Capital, said establishing a joint forum on a future relationship between the former stablemates was welcome, along with "achieving a form of equivalence".

"But it should not detract us from the real challenge: making London and other financial capitals in Europe more competitive relative to the fast-growing US and Asian markets," said Pinto.

"Rather than being entirely inward looking, the joint forum should be an opportunity for the UK and the EU to work together towards a more flexible regulatory regime and a pro-business agenda focused on SMEs and new technologies."

Jake Green, global co-head of financial regulatory at law firm Ashurst, was less impressed with the bi-lateral announcement.

"This does not move the dial - or at least does not move it forward - and is likely to be as much use as a chocolate teapot," he said.

While a greater degree of co-operation between Europe and the UK can only be seen in a "favourable light", Green urged the UK to "continue to plough its own furrow in case there is a change of heart".

"The industry needs to be in a position to take advantage of any opportunities that come from being one of the world's pre-eminent financial centres," said Green.