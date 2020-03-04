AIG

Former Pru CEO Tucker to head AIA
Former Pru CEO Tucker to head AIA

AIG, the insurer that received £119bn in emergency funding during the financial crisis, is expected to appoint former Pru CEO Mark Tucker as head of its Asian business, AIA.

Investors get engaged

Empire building can be a fine pursuit and is the reason why some of the world's great companies are the money-making, dividend-paying growth vehicles they are today.