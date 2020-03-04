AIG
Big banks spurn calls to cut off major polluters - reports
Companies in no position to 'dictate winners and losers'
Revealed: Winners of the Gold Standard Awards 2019
Honouring higher standards in UK financial services
Revealed: The winners of the Women in Financial Advice Awards 2018
Tilney scoops two awards
Revealed: Winners of the 2017 Gold Standard Awards
Supporting higher standards
Gold Standard Awards 2016 winners revealed
Brooks Macdonald and Rathbone Investment Management were among the Gold Standard Award winners honoured at a special ceremony at the House of Commons last night.
UBS fined £9.5m for AIG fund sale failings
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined UBS £9.45m for failures in the sale of the AIG Enhanced Variable Rate fund.
Ex-AIG boss sues US govt for $25bn over forced takeover
The former chief executive of AIG is suing the US government for $25bn for its 'unconstitutional' takeover of the insurer in 2008.
FSA to grill Pru execs over collapsed AIA bid
Prudential executives are set to be interviewed in the coming days as part of an FSA probe into the insurance giant's failed takeover bid for AIA.
BP launches $40bn lawsuit against Transocean - papers
BP has lauched a $40bn (£24bn) lawsuit against Transocean, the owner of the Deepwater Horizon rig that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico last year.
AIG offers to buy $15.7bn impaired asset porfolio from Fed
AIG is aiming to reduce its obligation to the US government by offering to buy a $15.7bn (£9.72bn) portfolio of mortgage-backed securities from the Fed.
AIA valued higher than failed Pru offer after 17% spike
The value of AIA has soared above the $35.5bn failed Prudential offer on its trading debut, with shares in the Asian insurer climbing as much as 17% today.
AIA raises $17.8bn in public offering
Asian insurer AIA raised $17.8bn in its long-awaited IPO this morning, valuing the group at $30.5bn.
Jupiter's de Blonay and Gibbs place order in AIA's giant IPO
Jupiter financials specialists Guy de Blonay and Philip Gibbs have placed an order for shares in the giant AIA share offering.
AIA float to value insurer below Pru offer
AIG is set to press ahead with the IPO of its Asian arm AIA, which is likely to value the group at a lower price than the renegotiated offer it rejected from UK insurer Prudential.
US poised to return independence to AIG
The US Treasury could announce plans to return independence to insurance giant AIG as early as this week.
Pru's Thiam: 'I regret AIA deal did not proceed'
Prudential CEO Tidjane Thiam says he "very much regrets" the collapse of the insurer's giant $35.5bn AIA takeover, which has cost the company £377m.
Former Pru CEO Tucker to head AIA
AIG, the insurer that received £119bn in emergency funding during the financial crisis, is expected to appoint former Pru CEO Mark Tucker as head of its Asian business, AIA.
Fiscal tightening prompts SVM manager to up gold exposure
SVM's managing director Colin McLean has boosted his funds' exposure to gold companies by about 2% this month, trimming European financials and basic resource stocks to finance the switch.
Investors get engaged
Empire building can be a fine pursuit and is the reason why some of the world's great companies are the money-making, dividend-paying growth vehicles they are today.
Pru needs new leaders to stimulate share price: de Blonay
Jupiter's Guy de Blonay has joined the growing condemnation of Pru's Harvey McGrath and Tidjane Thiam, calling for new leadership after the failure to acquire AIA.
Geffen warns dealmakers: 'Prepare for more unity'
Robin Geffen, the architect of Pru's AIA downfall, believes the botched deal could be a defining moment in the fight for investor justice.
Pru loses £450m on abandoned AIA deal
Prudential plans to terminate its proposed acquisition of AIA after failing to reduce the $35.5bn cost of the deal.
Geffen: 'Inconceivable' Pru can push on from here
Prudential nemesis Robin Geffen says it is "inconceivable" the insurer can push on with its plan to acquire AIA after failing to lower the price of the deal.