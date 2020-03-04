Aegon
FCA warns on conflicts of interest with Best Buy lists
Dear CEO letter
Kames expands UK wholesale distribution team
To cover south east England
Kames CEO Martin Davis to step down
CIO Stephen Jones will take up UK duties on an interim basis
SVM Asset Management boosts board with double appointment
Non-executive directors
Aegon AM hires global head of ESG
Responsible investment manager also appointed
'Ensuring healthy competition in the sector': Industry welcomes FCA's Platform Market study
Consultation paper published today
Ex-Fidelity Dymott joins Aegon in 'transformation' role
‘Still work to do' on Cofunds
Adviser and clients contact MPs over Aegon/Cofunds re-platforming issues
'Totally unacceptable'
FCA actively 'monitoring' number of platform complaints
'Would be worried as a re-platformer'
Aviva platform sales hold strong despite re-platforming issues
'Aftershocks to be felt in Q2 sales'
Fundscape: Standard Life Aberdeen tops 2017 advised platform charts
Net sales of £7bn
Aegon to launch multi-manager investment company
New business to launch later this year amid shake-up of senior roles
OMW appoints Aegon's Mugridge as platform marketing head
Replacing Tom Hawkins
Aegon places Kames' CEO at helm of European AM business
Merging three units' senior management teams into one
AXA IM expands sales team with Leeds hire
Most recently at Close Brothers AM
Platform sales plummet in Q3 despite Brexit market boost
Latest Fundscape Platform Report
BoE bazooka, Cofunds sale and Morrissey steps down: What did you miss over the summer?
Key announcements over the break
Platforms suffer lowest sales since 2014 on Brexit fears
Sales fall to £9.6bn
AIC's Sayers: Cofunds acquisition 'important step' for investment trusts
Trusts becoming more accessible
Update: Aegon completes £140m Cofunds purchase to become industry's biggest platform
Deal first announced in August 2016
Aegon to acquire BlackRock defined contribution platform
Acquisition will add £12bn assets
Aegon prepares sale of UK business - reports
Firm thought to be in early stages of process
Heartwood poaches Barings' marketing head
Heartwood Investment Management has hired Marian Black from Baring Asset Management to head up its investment marketing.
Caledonia trust nears £100m deal for 7IM
Investment trust Caledonia Investments is close to agreeing a deal to purchase a stake in Seven Investment Management, according to reports.