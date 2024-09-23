Fidelity and abrdn among firms joining new trade body for investment platforms

Amid growing regulatory scrutiny

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Fidelity, abrdn, Quilter and Aegon are joining a new trade body for investment platforms, the Platforms Association, as regulatory scrutiny on the sector intensifies.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the association seeks to represent a wide range of investment platforms, from those offering ISAs and personal pensions to individual investors, to companies working in partnership with financial advisers. The Platforms Association will be headed by Keith Phillips, who previously served as an executive director at major industry bodies such as TheCityUK, the British Bankers' Association and The Investment Association. David Moffat, a senior director at technology firm SS&C, has been appointed to chair the board. Moffat said a trade body wa...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Carmignac launches semi-liquid private equity fund

Friday Briefing: A dark cloud lifts over the investment trust sector

More on Platforms

Peel Hunt-backed RetailBook launches as independent investment banking platform
Platforms

Peel Hunt-backed RetailBook launches as independent investment banking platform

Following £2.5m capital raise

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 September 2024 • 1 min read
Fidelity and abrdn among firms joining new trade body for investment platforms
Platforms

Fidelity and abrdn among firms joining new trade body for investment platforms

Amid growing regulatory scrutiny

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 September 2024 • 2 min read
Fundsmith Equity drops out of interactive investor's top ten most-bought funds
Platforms

Fundsmith Equity drops out of interactive investor's top ten most-bought funds

First time since 2018

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 03 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot