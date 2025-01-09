Popularity of SDR 'Sustainability Focus' grows as two Aegon AM funds adopt label

By end of March 2025

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Aegon Asset Management will adopt the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for two of its funds.

The label will be applied to the Aegon Sustainable Diversified Growth and Aegon Sustainable Equity funds from the end of March 2025. Miranda Beacham, head of responsible investment at Aegon Asset Management UK, said: "We are very pleased to see SDR is gathering momentum in providing greater clarity and confidence in the market for our clients and look forward to adopting the new labels for our funds." Aegon AM's Miranda Beacham: FCA should create SDR label for ethical funds The firm clarified, however, that its Ethical Equity, Ethical Corporate Bond, and Ethical Cautious Managed fu...

