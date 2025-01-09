Popularity of SDR 'Sustainability Focus' grows as two Aegon AM funds adopt label

Aegon Asset Management will adopt the ‘Sustainability Focus’ label under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) for two of its funds.
The label will be applied to the Aegon Sustainable Diversified Growth and Aegon Sustainable Equity funds from the end of March 2025. Miranda Beacham, head of responsible investment at Aegon Asset Management UK, said: "We are very pleased to see SDR is gathering momentum in providing greater clarity and confidence in the market for our clients and look forward to adopting the new labels for our funds." Aegon AM's Miranda Beacham: FCA should create SDR label for ethical funds The firm clarified, however, that its Ethical Equity, Ethical Corporate Bond, and Ethical Cautious Managed fu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes