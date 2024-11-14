Aegon UK and NatWest Cushon pledge investment in British Growth Partnership

Aegon said that – pending regulatory approval, investment due diligence and commercial discussions – it intends to provide a "cornerstone" investment to the initial fund of the British Growth Partnership, which will be launched by British Business Bank in 2025 to invest in high quality, UK growth companies seeking investment to scale their operations. The investment will form part of Aegon UK's largest workplace default, the £12bn Universal Balanced Collection (UBC) fund, which announced plans earlier this year to significantly evolve and incorporate private market investments. Reeve...