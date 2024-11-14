Aegon UK and NatWest Cushon pledge investment in British Growth Partnership

Part of pension reforms

Jonathan Stapleton
clock • 3 min read

Aegon UK and NatWest Cushon have announced their intention to invest in the soon-to-be established British Growth Partnership.

Aegon said that – pending regulatory approval, investment due diligence and commercial discussions – it intends to provide a "cornerstone" investment to the initial fund of the British Growth Partnership, which will be launched by British Business Bank in 2025 to invest in high quality, UK growth companies seeking investment to scale their operations.  The investment will form part of Aegon UK's largest workplace default, the £12bn Universal Balanced Collection (UBC) fund, which announced plans earlier this year to significantly evolve and incorporate private market investments. Reeve...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jonathan Stapleton
Author spotlight

Jonathan Stapleton

View profile
More from Jonathan Stapleton

Fulcrum set to launch diversified private markets LTAF

Phoenix Group and Schroders to launch private markets investment manager

Trustpilot