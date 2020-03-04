Absolute Return
Accountability: The core questions absolute return funds must answer
Keeping managers in line
Targeted AR funds haemorrhage assets despite solid returns
Nearly £15bn lost in AUM - and low investor confidence to blame
Investment Conundrums: Kames fixed income team 'steps up to plate' amid departures and outflows
How the firm is 'back on the front foot'
Three protective offerings for absolute return sector sceptics
The best funds to protect against downsides
Columbia Threadneedle slashes multi-asset equity weightings amid trio of risks
Cautious approach due to recession and political risks
Sanlam launches US Absolute Return fund
Managed by Adour Sarkissian
Baillie Gifford multi-asset funds switch sector
Moved to IA's Targeted Absolute Return sector
Sanlam preps US absolute return fund with value approach
Market-neutral product to launch soon
Unigestion plans wealth management push following asset gathering
Increasing UK footprint
In for the high jump: Absolute return flows 'turning corner' despite investors shunning sector giants
Underperformance still present – for now
The absolute return sector comeback?
Light possibly at the end of the tunnel
Head-to-Head: Structured products vs absolute return funds
Which product is the best choice?
Janus Henderson launches Absolute Return fund for bond team
Will sit in IA Targeted Absolute Return sector
Which was the only absolute return fund to deliver a positive return over three consecutive years?
GARS fund overtaken as largest fund
Coupland Cardiff CEO: India is the new Japan - but with better demographics
Positions EMs outlook for next 12 months
GAM's AUM declines over 10% after Haywood suspension as CEO laments 'clear setback' for the firm
Group says outflows are 'diminishing' in October
RBC: GARS outflows set to reach £12bn in 2018
Record monthly withdrawals
GAM confirms Haywood investigation follows concerns raised by internal whistle-blower
CEO labels whistle-blower as 'brave'
Fidelity's Wright: The value of being contrarian
Industry Voice: Fidelity Special Situations Fund's Alex Wright reveals a real world example of his value contrarian approach in Irish housebuilder Cairn Homes, a once unloved stock that is now on the road to recovery.
GAM shares plunge 10% as Credit Suisse cuts price target in half
Citing Haywood suspension
Legg Mason launches 'best ideas' global bond fund
Targets 'the three Cs'
GAM to liquidate Haywood's suspended absolute return bond range
Following high level of redemption requests