Tellworth soft closes UK Select fund

Surge in inflows has led to the soft closure of the Tellworth UK Select fund

The fund started 2022 with assets totalling £74.3m, according to data from Morningstar Direct. As of 3 March 2022, it had reached £593m.

The monthly factsheet for January 2023, the most recent version available, also shows a yearly return of 6.3%

A spokesperson for Tellworth told Investment Week the company is no longer marketing the UK Select fund, while the fund profile on the company's website states: "We are currently managing capacity of this strategy".

No further comment was provided.

Tellworth makes investment analyst hire from Jeffries

The fund was first launched in December 2014, with current co-managers Seb Jory and John Warren taking over in December 2019.

The UK Select fund aims to achieve "positive real returns with lower volatility than the All-Share index". Its target benchmark has been the one-month SONIA since October 2020. Prior to that, the target benchmark had been UK RPIX +2%.

The portfolio is principally comprised of listed equity securities issued by companies established or operating in the UK as well as derivative instruments "which may give either long or short exposure to listed equity securities", Tellworth said.