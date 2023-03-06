Tellworth soft closes UK Select fund

'Managing capacity'

clock • 1 min read
Surge in inflows has led to the soft closure of the Tellworth UK Select fund
Image:

Surge in inflows has led to the soft closure of the Tellworth UK Select fund

Tellworth Investments has soft closed its absolute return UK Select fund after experiencing a surge in inflows.

The fund started 2022 with assets totalling £74.3m, according to data from Morningstar Direct. As of 3 March 2022, it had reached £593m.

The monthly factsheet for January 2023, the most recent version available, also shows a yearly return of 6.3%

A spokesperson for Tellworth told Investment Week the company is no longer marketing the UK Select fund, while the fund profile on the company's website states: "We are currently managing capacity of this strategy".

No further comment was provided.

Tellworth makes investment analyst hire from Jeffries

The fund was first launched in December 2014, with current co-managers Seb Jory and John Warren taking over in December 2019.

The UK Select fund aims to achieve "positive real returns with lower volatility than the All-Share index". Its target benchmark has been the one-month SONIA since October 2020. Prior to that, the target benchmark had been UK RPIX +2%.

The portfolio is principally comprised of listed equity securities issued by companies established or operating in the UK as well as derivative instruments "which may give either long or short exposure to listed equity securities", Tellworth said.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager from Brooks Macdonald

Mark Mobius issues China warning over restricted flow of money

More on UK

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport revealed its plans for the unclaimed £800m as part of its Dormant Assets Scheme (DAS), the Financial Times reports.
UK

Dormant funds worth £800m to be raided for community projects - reports

Set for community groups in England

Laura Miller
clock 07 March 2023 • 2 min read
Anna Farmbrough and Ben Needham will take over the management of the fund at the end of March.
UK

Ninety One UK Alpha loses Square Mile A rating following manager change

Six updates

Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
Morningstar’s latest analysis of UK fund flows revealed that fixed income saw £1.6bn in inflows throughout the month
UK

Fixed income and money market funds sole winners of January 2023

Morningstar report

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

06 March 2023 • 10 min read
02

Two of Home REIT's largest tenants enter into voluntary liquidation

06 March 2023 • 2 min read
03

Mark Mobius issues China warning over restricted flow of money

06 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

07 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

GAM attempts to find buyer as results deadline looms - reports

06 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

'Another kick in the teeth': Why is London's stock market light fading?

06 March 2023 • 5 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot