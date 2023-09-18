Aarin Chiekrie

Stock Spotlight: Vistry Group strategy pivot builds hope despite property woes

Companies

Shares up 30% year-to-date

clock 18 September 2023 • 5 min read
Stock Spotlight: Air travel resurgence fuels Rolls-Royce while ESG concerns persist

Companies

Up 125% from mid-October

clock 27 March 2023 • 5 min read
Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

Companies

Annual results above expectations

clock 20 February 2023 • 4 min read
