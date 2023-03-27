Stock Spotlight: Air travel resurgence fuels Rolls-Royce while ESG concerns persist

Rolls-Royce had pledged to reduce emissions to net zero by 2030.

Simon Murphy, manager of the VT Tyndall Real Income fund, said the firm's shares have rallied "very aggressively" over the last six months, rising 125% from mid-October lows.

Murphy attributed this to three reasons: The firm's new CEO, a strong recovery after lockdowns ended, and the fact that the stock price was still down about 60% from its August 2018 high meant it had room to rally.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, added to Murphy's last point, noting that the stock was still trading at half its value from five years ago, despite rebounding by 50% this year.

Covid-19 lockdowns had wide reaching impacts on the airline industry, and its suppliers into it, such as Rolls-Royce.

Maurits Ovaa, equity analyst at Orbis Investments, explained the firm gets paid by its airline customers for every hour they fly their widebody engines, meaning Rolls-Royce's balance sheet had been severely damaged during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now China has reopened after strict lockdowns, the recovery in large engine flying hours "has produced a significant boost" to the firm's free cash flow and profitability, he said.

This has coincided with the arrival of a new CEO, Tufan Erginbilgic, who so far has encouraged markets, focusing on organically deleveraging without requiring external capital.

Results

In the firm's 2022 results published in February, Rolls-Royce revealed the last six months have seen full-year underlying revenues and profits improve "dramatically", Erginbilgic said, rising 15.9% and 57.5%, respectively.

This bolstered investor confidence, and forecasts showed underlying operating profit is expected to rise by nearly a further 40% this year.

Scholar noted that in February alone, the stock price had risen by more than 20% following the strong annual results, while also pointing to the rise in underlying profits, which jumped £238m year-on-year.

Ovaa added that if flying activity returns to previous levels, new engine production would pick up, leading to the firm potentially generating annual free cash flow of "over £2bn within just a few years' time".

However, Jarek Pominkiewicz, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said there had been "little commentary on the strategic weakness" in Rolls-Royce's core high-thrust engines for wide-body aircraft, arguing that it was the "least attractive segment" of civil aerospace today.

He explained there was still large uncertainty over the speed and magnitude of the recovery in long-haul travel, and there are no new aircraft launches over the medium-term that could spur replacement demand.

Nevertheless, Tyndall's Murphy said he remained "optimistic" for further progress for the company and the share price over the medium-term.

While the previous management team made strides in cutting costs and streamlining the business, Murphy believes there is still "more that can be done", and he was also encouraged by potential technological developments such as small modular reactors.

Scholar agreed, adding that although Rolls-Royce has "long been out of favour among investors", fortunes have turned more positive for the firm, while it still remains relatively cheap.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, concluded: "While it appears the worst might be over for Rolls, the group still faces some short-term challenges - improving the balance sheet health and navigating a potential economic downturn are just two. But longer-term, we think the outlook for Rolls-Royce is positive."

ESG concerns

ESG is a concern for any manufacturer within a carbon-intensive sector, analysts said, and these were essential for investors considering whether to invest in Rolls-Royce or not.

Orbis Investments' Ovaa noted that Rolls-Royce had pledged to reduce emissions to net zero by 2030, while helping sectors in which it operates to reach net zero by 2050.

However, Pominkiewicz said that while there could be electrification developments in the short-haul market for aircraft engines, the firm's core business was making engines for long-haul travel, where this type of propulsion is "unlikely to become feasible".

Instead, he saw a focus on sustainable aviation fuels, and in particular green hydrogen, but he said major developments in the field were unlikely to come within the decade.

Nevertheless, Rolls-Royce's focus on power generation could be a place to lead a decarbonisation effort, as it focuses more on small modular reactors that recently received funding from the UK government.

Chiekrie agreed the group faced challenges in decarbonising, though he noted that this year, the company planned to divert 20% of its annual R&D expenditure towards low-carbon solutions, up from 4% in 2019.

He added: "If this puzzle can be cracked the rewards will be ample, but it will not come cheaply."

Chiekrie warned Rolls-Royce's involvement in weapons manufacturing raises ethical concerns for some investors.

He explained: "The company supplies engines and other components to military aircraft and has been the subject of criticism from some groups for their involvement in the arms industry."

The firm has faced questions from groups such as Amnesty International on whether they are meeting their human rights responsibilities, as it produces the jet engines used by BAE systems in fighter jets used against civilians in conflicts such as the Yemeni civil war.

Following reports in 2019, Rolls-Royce said in a statement that it worked to promote responsibility in defence-related trade and added: "Rolls-Royce acts with integrity and strictly abides by all national and international regulations that apply to our business."