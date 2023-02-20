Stock Spotlight: Coca-Cola's shares fall flat despite overcoming bubbling inflation

Annual results above expectations

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 4 min read
Coca-Cola raised prices by just 11% in 2022 compared to 14% from PepsiCo. Credit: iStock
Image:

Coca-Cola raised prices by just 11% in 2022 compared to 14% from PepsiCo. Credit: iStock

Coca-Cola, the world’s largest manufacturer of fizzy drinks, has spent the last year battling inflation and the cost-of-living, but continues to take a “glass half full” outlook on the year ahead.

Coca-Cola reported its annual results last week, reporting an organic revenue growth of about 7%, with comparable earnings per share growth of 4% to 5%, beating expectations of growth below 3%.

The company's share price has held steady in recent months despite market turmoil, having dropped just 3.5% in the last year, according to data from Morningstar.

Garry White, chief investment commentator for Charles Stanley, noted that despite inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, sales of fizzy drinks have proved resilient.

The strength of Coca-Cola's brand and the near-duopoly it shares with PepsiCo have enabled it to continue to raise prices to match the rising cost of ingredients, he said.

Having raised prices 11% in 2022 compared to 14% from PepsiCo, the company has greater scope to continue rising prices, White added.

This meant that in Coca-Cola's annual results last week, the firm took a more "glass half full" outlook, compared to PepsiCo's "glass half empty" guidance, which fell short of expectations.

Richard de Lisle, manager of the VT De Lisle America fund, said the stock had been "relatively unaffected by the macro environment", with its strong pricing power allowing it to dodge the worst of the economic turbulence the market experienced in 2022.

Results

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, also drew attention to the firm's strong growth, noting that despite higher average selling prices, total volumes rose by 5% in 2022.

He credited Coca-Cola's diversification, which include brands such as Fanta, Sprite and Schweppes, as well as the recent acquisition of BODYARMOR sports drinks, with enabling resilient sales and widening channels for growth.

Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro, also praised the firm's strong portfolio, adding this had enabled it to hike its dividend by 9.9%.

However, the acquisitions have put a "slight strain" on the company's balance sheet, Chiekrie said, which is why he was "glad to see the net debt figure start to creep downwards" in its annual results.

He also noted that while Coca-Cola is expecting further revenue growth next year, inflation is expected to persist throughout 2023, which has the potential "to take some of the fizz out of profit growth".

Dan Su, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, pointed to the strong organic revenue growth of the firm in the fourth quarter alone, which reached 15% compared to expectations of 12%.

Looking ahead

fund manager de Lisle also raised the issue of ESG considerations when considering Coca-Cola, noting it was selling "an addictive product of limited nutritional value", alongside problems around disposable packaging.

However, he did argue the firm had a "well-constituted board" that has continued to focus on sustainability.

Morningstar's Su said the results had reaffirmed his view that Coca-Cola will drive sales expansion through "digital campaigns and a sharp focus on emerging markets", the latter of which makes up 20% of the firm's sales.

He explained: "Global digital campaigns during the FIFA World Cup 2022, and localised food and music events catering to consumers in Cambodia and Brazil, are highlights in the quarter that not only deepened consumer engagement but also unlocked more away-from-home consumption occasions that carry a higher price mix."

However, the weakness of Europe and China in lockdown held back sales, which Su said was expected to improve as the Asian giant reopens, along with further investments in the rest of Asia and Latin America.

Looking to the future, de Lisle noted that Coca-Cola was expected to underperform over the next decade, stating: "There seems no reason to disturb the long-standing pair trade of long Pepsi, short Coke for hedge funds involved."

He explained that revenues are down over the last decade, while annual earnings per share growth has been less than 2%, even as the stock trades at 24 times forward earnings.

He added that he expected the stock "to stay around here" for the next decade, as earnings slowly reduce the multiple.

Vettese agreed, noting that growth will likely slow as supply chain issues and soaring costs act as a drag. Earnings growth is predicted to hit within a range of plus and minus 3%.

"Though, if economic conditions improve, it is more likely earnings growth will come in at the top of that range," he said. 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Avellemy appoints David Morcher head of collectives

Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

More on Companies

Such a deal would value the business at around £250m.
Companies

Santander AM eyes abrdn private equity arm - reports

One of a number of parties

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 February 2023 • 1 min read
CEO Campbell Fleming (pictured) said that the loss for the year was in part driven by a combination of acquisition costs and reorganisation costs.
Companies

AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and reorganisation costs bite

Administrative expenses of £26.5m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 February 2023 • 2 min read
The news comes following months of turmoil for the firm
Companies

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

‘Lost trust and confidence’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

20 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Link and FCA update on Woodford investigation 'raises more questions than it answers'

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Carmignac head of UK distribution Robson exits

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

FCA approaches conclusion on Woodford enforcement

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Harcus Parker calls on Home REIT to explain link between Bluestar and Alvarium

21 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Credit Suisse appoints sole head of global equities following co-head departure

20 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot