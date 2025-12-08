Partner Insight Video: What's next for emerging markets?

The global opportunities to watch out for

clock • 1 min read

This interactive video from Investment Week, produced in partnership with AllianceBernstein, explores the outlook for emerging markets – and highlights the key regions for investors to watch.

Related Topics

More on Emerging markets

Partner Insight: Affirming the Value of ESG in Emerging Market Debt
Emerging markets

Partner Insight: Affirming the Value of ESG in Emerging Market Debt

When applying environmental, social and governance factors to emerging markets, we favour a flexible approach that balances impact with opportunity.

Allianz Global Investors
clock 09 December 2025 • 1 min read
Emerging markets

Partner Insight Video: What's next for emerging markets?

The global opportunities to watch out for

AllianceBernstein
clock 08 December 2025 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Dispelling Myths in Emerging Market Debt
Emerging markets

Partner Insight: Dispelling Myths in Emerging Market Debt

Improvements in fiscal competence and policymaking are transforming perceptions of emerging market debt.

Allianz Global Investors
clock 05 December 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot