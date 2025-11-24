Partner Video: A turning point for emerging markets?

As momentum builds, opportunities begin to re-emerge

clock • 1 min read

After years of underperformance versus developed markets, emerging markets are regaining traction. Stronger earnings, improving fundamentals, and renewed investor confidence are driving a notable shift in sentiment.

From Asia to Latin America, capital is returning to regions once overlooked, as investors recognise the potential for growth and diversification. This exclusive video, produced in partnership with AllianceBernstein, explores what's behind the resurgence and why 2025 could mark an inflection point for emerging markets.

