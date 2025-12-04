Partner Insight Video: Navigating volatility in emerging markets

This interactive video from Investment Week explores AllianceBernstein's Head of Emerging Markets, Sammy Suzuki's approach to investing in emerging markets.
Seeking steady returns – even in turbulent times
As momentum builds, opportunities begin to re-emerge
Emerging markets debt suffers from perceptions of being too risky or illiquid, but its resilience in recent years suggests the asset class could be a lot stronger than many investors realise, according to Allianz Global Investors