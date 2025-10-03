Stories of the week: St James's Place, Rachel Reeves, Schroders

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

clock • 1 min read

Advertisement

Related Topics

More on Investment

Stories of the week: UK Inflation, the Autumn Budget and Hargreaves Lansdown
Investment

Stories of the week: UK Inflation, the Autumn Budget and Hargreaves Lansdown

The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

Joshua Downes
clock 26 September 2025 • 1 min read
CCLA's Amy Browne: How stewardship efforts have improved corporate mental health
Investment

CCLA's Amy Browne: How stewardship efforts have improved corporate mental health

Making engagement count

Amy Browne
clock 23 September 2025 • 3 min read
Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: Reasons to fight September skepticism
Investment

Franklin Templeton Institute's Michael Browne: Reasons to fight September skepticism

AI here to stay

Michael Browne
clock 19 September 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot