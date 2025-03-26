Spring Statement 25: PISCES legislation to come in May for late 2025 launch

Clarity on tax implications

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

HM Treasury revealed it will lay out secondary legislation for the implementation of the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES) in May 2025.

As part of the Spring Statement documents, it revealed that trading is expected to begin later in the year. Spring Statement 25: OBR halves UK growth forecast to 1% for 2025 Following the unveiling of the secondary legislation, the Financial Conduct Authority will publish its rules and establish the PISCES Sandbox. Additionally, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has provided some clarity on the tax implications associated with trading on the private exchange, after issues were raised in response to the consultation last year. In 2024, during the Autumn Budget, it was revealed that PIS...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

