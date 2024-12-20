Stories of the Week: BoE holds interest rates steady; Number of UK companies mulling moving their listing doubles; FCA launches consultation on private stock market

Wheels down, elevation up
Central banks embarking on interest rate cuts create an additional tailwind for fixed income investments. Yet, in some areas, like the corporate market, spreads remain tight, so diversification and flexibility remains key, says Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO's Group CIO, Managing Director.
Investors seeking stocks to weather all market conditions may find solace in quality growth companies, which have historically proven their ability to deliver superior returns, says Obe Ejikeme, Fund Manager of FP Carmignac Global Equity Compounders.