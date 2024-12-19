Partner Insight: 2025 outlook: Five themes for a new economic landing

The world is settling into a new normal where economic growth, inflation and interest rates are likely to be structurally higher.

This higher elevation is going to require a new approach to portfolio construction; Nuveen's Global Investment Committee offers five themes for 2025 to help guide investors' thinking.

In this investment outlook we cover:

Section 1: Wheels down, elevation up

Section 2: Asset class heat map

Section 3: Five themes for 2025

Section 4: The economy and markets: key points to know

Section 5: Best ideas across asset classes

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.

For professional investor use only.