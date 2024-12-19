Partner Insight: Q&A: Spotlight on income

A. We've been much more active in terms of tactical duration management in our Income Strategy than we have been over the last decade or so; but our views are somewhat neutral regarding interest rate risk.

There are strong positive technicals in the market, particularly coming from the private credit sector and allowing the refinancing of some of the weaker credits in the traditional high yield market. However, with tight spreads, we have even been reducing some of that exposure in favor of going up in quality and liquidity, focusing on senior part of the capital structure.

Across credit markets we have a strong preference for asset-backed risk in our Income strategy. We think consumer-backed assets and seasoned real estate-backed fixed income assets, like mortgages, are going to continue to perform well on an absolute and relative basis versus some of the more economically sensitive credit sectors, like corporate high yield. That will become more apparent to investors if the economy slows more than is currently anticipated.

