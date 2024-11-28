On the night gallery: Women in Investment Awards 2024

Celebrating the achievements of women in the investment industry

clock • 1 min read

Investment Week was pleased to bring the industry together to honour the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2024, in association with Amundi Investment Solutions.

Our winners were celebrated at a special ceremony in London on 27 November, hosted by comedian Lucy Porter. This year's charity for the evening was The Girls' Network, which works to inspire and empower girls from the least advantaged communities by connecting them with a mentor and a network of professional role models who are women. Now in their eighth year, the Women in Investment Awards continue to have a vital role to play in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry. This year, we were delighted to receive 924 nominations f...

Trustpilot