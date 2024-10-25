Stories of the Week: Investment managers back in the black; Future Growth Capital to launch two LTAFs; Lombard Odier poaches Mark Goddard

With the new Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves's first post-election Budget fast approaching, there has been some speculation that recent increases in Gilt yields over the past month could be indicative of investors anticipating a ‘Truss 2.0' budget fiasco,...

Kris Atkinson and Shamil Gohil, portfolio managers, Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond Fund 22 October 2024 • 4 min read 22 October 2024 • 4 min read