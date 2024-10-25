Stories of the Week: Investment managers back in the black; Future Growth Capital to launch two LTAFs; Lombard Odier poaches Mark Goddard

Investment managers; Future Growth Capital; Lombard Odier: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week
Schroders' James Lowe, explains why managers are increasingly investing client funds in private assets, highlighting the current trends and reasons behind this shift.
With the new Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves's first post-election Budget fast approaching, there has been some speculation that recent increases in Gilt yields over the past month could be indicative of investors anticipating a ‘Truss 2.0' budget fiasco,...