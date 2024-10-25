Stories of the Week: Investment managers back in the black; Future Growth Capital to launch two LTAFs; Lombard Odier poaches Mark Goddard

Investment managers; Future Growth Capital; Lombard Odier: The biggest stories from the world of investment and asset management this week

clock • 1 min read

Investment

Joshua Downes
clock 25 October 2024 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Private assets for wealth management clients - why, and why now?
Investment

Partner Insight: Private assets for wealth management clients - why, and why now?

Schroders' James Lowe, explains why managers are increasingly investing client funds in private assets, highlighting the current trends and reasons behind this shift.

James Lowe, Sales Director, Private Assets and Investment Trusts, Schroders
clock 23 October 2024 • 3 min read
Partner Insight: Labour's first Budget - Potential Truss 2.0 or benign for markets?
Investment

Partner Insight: Labour's first Budget - Potential Truss 2.0 or benign for markets?

With the new Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves's first post-election Budget fast approaching, there has been some speculation that recent increases in Gilt yields over the past month could be indicative of investors anticipating a ‘Truss 2.0' budget fiasco,...

Kris Atkinson and Shamil Gohil, portfolio managers, Fidelity Short Dated Corporate Bond Fund
clock 22 October 2024 • 4 min read
